Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1994 Kawaski XIR Mint Original Condition #1 resident guru Join Date Jun 2007 Location Los Angeles Age 36 Posts 982 1994 Kawaski XIR Mint Original Condition I am interested in selling my near mint condition XIR if anyone is interested. I would say it could be one of the cleanest. I'll take more pics tonight but here's one I had on my comp. Have all original booklets in mint condition, brand new OEM NOS tray mats, brand new OEM NOS front bumper installed not yet ridden since. Has UMI Steering/Renthal Bars image1.JPG , PJS wrap around Pipe, New NOS Kawasaki pump, New Skat big hub 9/17 swirl impeller, NOS Vilder purple flame arrestors not yet ridden but installed, original factory box included. It has minimal cosmetic flaws and overall I would say is one of the cleanest XIR's. Always stored indoors and fresh water ski. $3500 no trailer. 1995 Kawasaki SC

PJS Viper 9000 800cc 100HP

PJS 650 Exhaust Manifold

Coffmans Full Exhaust

New Custom Jetinetics Flywheel/drilled ring gear

Skat Track 12 Vein SS Magnum Pump

10/18 Skat Track Swirl Impeller

PJS Rip Turn Reduction/Turn Nozzle

DG Intake Grate

Reverse Eliminated

50mph ski









1994 Kawasaki XIR

Group K Head Mod

PJS Exhaust...dual Bypass

Skat 9/17 Big Hub Swirl

2 Pump Wedges facing nozzle up

UMI Bars PJS Viper 9000 800cc 100HPPJS 650 Exhaust ManifoldCoffmans Full ExhaustNew Custom Jetinetics Flywheel/drilled ring gearSkat Track 12 Vein SS Magnum Pump10/18 Skat Track Swirl ImpellerPJS Rip Turn Reduction/Turn NozzleDG Intake GrateReverse Eliminated50mph skiGroup K Head ModPJS Exhaust...dual BypassSkat 9/17 Big Hub Swirl2 Pump Wedges facing nozzle upUMI Bars Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules