|
|
-
PWCToday Guru
Name that manifold
Factory Pipe or Mariner? Any difference?
20170309_165126.jpg
20170309_165201.jpg
-
resident guru
Re: Name that manifold
Factory pipe 750 manifold. Looks like it never got their logo stamped in it. With how the head pipe bolts are rotated, its only good for the 750 pipe
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: Name that manifold
Thanks bandit. You are correct it came off my 750 limited set up. I figured it was the older style FP and wasn't sure if someone made a copy of the mani. Any advice how to remove the helicoils and fix the threads?
-
resident guru
Re: Name that manifold
If there is nothing wrong with them, I would leave the helicoils, they are stronger than straight aluminum threads. If you wanted it to be bulletproof, switch it to timecerts.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Name that manifold
drill it to the next size up and tap new threads , i tapped course threads so as i could crank down the hex head bolts tight to stop that pesky gasket blowing out , still holding about 5 years and countless hours later , Jerry rigging exhaust manifold by Hyosung,
Last edited by hyosung; Today at 11:57 AM.
2 x 650 sx custom build (my toys) http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=425767
modded X2 650
modded Ultra 150 """SOLD"""
stock looking ZXI 900
""SELLING"""
Jerry Rigging is my specialty
.....
Originally Posted by hyosung
so when you say i """ hammer and slap things together "
"" this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: Name that manifold
I like bullet proof. Just drill the helicoils out?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules