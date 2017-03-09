pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 6 of 6
  1. Today, 10:39 AM #1
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is offline
    PWCToday Guru 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    446

    Name that manifold

    Factory Pipe or Mariner? Any difference?
    20170309_165126.jpg

    20170309_165201.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:22 AM #2
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    resident guru bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Two Rivers WI
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1,080

    Re: Name that manifold

    Factory pipe 750 manifold. Looks like it never got their logo stamped in it. With how the head pipe bolts are rotated, its only good for the 750 pipe
    -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 undergoing 750 conversion

    Victor Sheldon's 1998 WF motor for sale here! http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=469942
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:35 AM #3
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is offline
    PWCToday Guru 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    446

    Re: Name that manifold

    Thanks bandit. You are correct it came off my 750 limited set up. I figured it was the older style FP and wasn't sure if someone made a copy of the mani. Any advice how to remove the helicoils and fix the threads?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 11:44 AM #4
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    resident guru bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Two Rivers WI
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1,080

    Re: Name that manifold

    If there is nothing wrong with them, I would leave the helicoils, they are stronger than straight aluminum threads. If you wanted it to be bulletproof, switch it to timecerts.
    -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 undergoing 750 conversion

    Victor Sheldon's 1998 WF motor for sale here! http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=469942
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 11:56 AM #5
    hyosung
    hyosung is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home hyosung's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Australia
    Posts
    7,940

    Re: Name that manifold

    drill it to the next size up and tap new threads , i tapped course threads so as i could crank down the hex head bolts tight to stop that pesky gasket blowing out , still holding about 5 years and countless hours later , Jerry rigging exhaust manifold by Hyosung,
    Last edited by hyosung; Today at 11:57 AM.
    2 x 650 sx custom build (my toys) http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=425767

    modded X2 650

    modded Ultra 150 """SOLD"""

    stock looking ZXI 900 ""SELLING"""

    Jerry Rigging is my specialty .....


    Originally Posted by hyosung
    so when you say i """ hammer and slap things together """ this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 11:56 AM #6
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is offline
    PWCToday Guru 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    446

    Re: Name that manifold

    I like bullet proof. Just drill the helicoils out?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 