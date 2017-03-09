Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Name that manifold #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 446 Name that manifold Factory Pipe or Mariner? Any difference?

20170309_165126.jpg



20170309_165201.jpg #2 resident guru Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,080 Re: Name that manifold Factory pipe 750 manifold. Looks like it never got their logo stamped in it. With how the head pipe bolts are rotated, its only good for the 750 pipe

-95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing 750 conversion



Victor Sheldon's 1998 WF motor for sale here! -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion-95 750SXI-86 440 undergoing 750 conversionVictor Sheldon's 1998 WF motor for sale here! http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=469942 #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 446 Re: Name that manifold Thanks bandit. You are correct it came off my 750 limited set up. I figured it was the older style FP and wasn't sure if someone made a copy of the mani. Any advice how to remove the helicoils and fix the threads? #4 resident guru Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,080 Re: Name that manifold If there is nothing wrong with them, I would leave the helicoils, they are stronger than straight aluminum threads. If you wanted it to be bulletproof, switch it to timecerts.

-95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing 750 conversion



Victor Sheldon's 1998 WF motor for sale here! -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion-95 750SXI-86 440 undergoing 750 conversionVictor Sheldon's 1998 WF motor for sale here! http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=469942 #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 7,940 Re: Name that manifold drill it to the next size up and tap new threads , i tapped course threads so as i could crank down the hex head bolts tight to stop that pesky gasket blowing out , still holding about 5 years and countless hours later , Jerry rigging exhaust manifold by Hyosung, Last edited by hyosung; Today at 11:57 AM .



modded X2 650



modded Ultra 150 """SOLD"""



stock looking ZXI 900 ""SELLING"""



Jerry Rigging is my specialty .....





Originally Posted by hyosung

so when you say i """ hammer and slap things together " "" this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID 2 x 650 sx custom build (my toys) http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=425767 modded X2 650modded Ultra 150 """SOLD"""stock looking ZXI 900""SELLING"""Jerry Rigging is my specialty.....Originally Posted byso when you say i """ hammer and slap things together """ this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID #6 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 446 Re: Name that manifold I like bullet proof. Just drill the helicoils out? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules