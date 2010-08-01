For sale, VERY nice Candy Red Handle pole from an 04 SXR. Will fit all years 750, and SXR. Paint is excellent, no scratches (other than rub marks where pole pad goes) no cracks. $250 + s&h

Pole pad, MINT will fit all years 750, and SXR handle poles. $85 + s&h

Stock steer mount, with turn plate, and aftermarket 0 degree bars / ODI grips $65 + s&h

For payment I take Visa, and Master Card. Feel free to call the shop 608-743-1305 to order.

Here are some links to pictures;

Pole - http://s243.photobucket.com/user/rad...ml?sort=9&o=32

Pole Pad - http://s243.photobucket.com/user/rad...ml?sort=9&o=35


Steer assy - http://s243.photobucket.com/user/rad...ml?sort=9&o=47

Thank you

John
watcon@watcon.com