|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
F.S. SXR Candy RED handle pole, Steer, and POle pad sold seperately
For sale, VERY nice Candy Red Handle pole from an 04 SXR. Will fit all years 750, and SXR. Paint is excellent, no scratches (other than rub marks where pole pad goes) no cracks. $250 + s&h
Pole pad, MINT will fit all years 750, and SXR handle poles. $85 + s&h
Stock steer mount, with turn plate, and aftermarket 0 degree bars / ODI grips $65 + s&h
For payment I take Visa, and Master Card. Feel free to call the shop 608-743-1305 to order.
Here are some links to pictures;
Pole - http://s243.photobucket.com/user/rad...ml?sort=9&o=32
Pole Pad - http://s243.photobucket.com/user/rad...ml?sort=9&o=35
Steer assy - http://s243.photobucket.com/user/rad...ml?sort=9&o=47
Thank you
John
watcon@watcon.com
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules