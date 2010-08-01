pxctoday

Thread: '95 pjs vxl900

  Today, 12:02 AM
    r/t guy
    r/t guy
    Join Date
    Jul 2009
    Location
    indiana
    Posts
    17

    '95 pjs vxl900

    Any interest in a '95 pjs vxl 900? Has less then 25 hrs on it. I bought it yrs ago of a guy with 11 hrs on it, rode a few hrs one summer and has been fogged/winterized in my garage since. Not for sure on exact hrs but any interest I can get pics of hrs,hull,motor,etc. Attachment 519488IMG_0211.JPG28103_1297153830698_1285925666_30687803_2737226_n.jpg
