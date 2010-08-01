Hi guys, I just picked up a 2001 GP1200R, I didn't at the time have a compression gauge when purchasing the ski, so I did one today. I had 120 across all 3 cylinder's. After the test I decided to run the ski for 10 seconds (without water) within those 10 seconds I hit the throttle and a ton of Oil started to shoot out of the exhaust and poor out where the ride plate is (the oil was not thick it seemed to be mixed with fuel or water???).. after putting a bucket under it, I again started it to see if the issues would happen again. This time nothing she was running fine but I also only had it on for about 5 seconds. Can someone please shine some light on this for me, below will be attached photos.
Jet ski Details
2001 GP1200R
98 Hours
Jetted Carbs, True blue fuel lines, Riva flame arrestors and outer wares, D-plate, Chip
This ski was winterized but a local marina (guy told me)
During the winterize process do they clean out the oil lines and possible disconnect them? (unsure of where the connection are)
