  Today, 03:27 PM #1
    whayewkno
    whayewkno is offline
    PWCToday Newbie whayewkno's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    new york
    Age
    24
    Posts
    1

    Question 2001 GP1200R oil shooting out after start

    Hi guys, I just picked up a 2001 GP1200R, I didn't at the time have a compression gauge when purchasing the ski, so I did one today. I had 120 across all 3 cylinder's. After the test I decided to run the ski for 10 seconds (without water) within those 10 seconds I hit the throttle and a ton of Oil started to shoot out of the exhaust and poor out where the ride plate is (the oil was not thick it seemed to be mixed with fuel or water???).. after putting a bucket under it, I again started it to see if the issues would happen again. This time nothing she was running fine but I also only had it on for about 5 seconds. Can someone please shine some light on this for me, below will be attached photos.

    Jet ski Details
    2001 GP1200R
    98 Hours
    Jetted Carbs, True blue fuel lines, Riva flame arrestors and outer wares, D-plate, Chip
    This ski was winterized but a local marina (guy told me)
    During the winterize process do they clean out the oil lines and possible disconnect them? (unsure of where the connection are)


    Thanks for any help untitled3.pnguntitled1.pnguntitled.pngthumb_IMG_3260_1024_zps9m5tmfu2.jpgthumb_IMG_3257_1024_zpsdofkiqpx.jpg
  Today, 03:58 PM #2
    don37725
    don37725 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home don37725's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2006
    Location
    Smoky Mountains TN
    Age
    73
    Posts
    3,072

    Re: 2001 GP1200R oil shooting out after start

    Normal - During winterize process fogging oil is sprayed into the carbs to lube/protect lower end and a teaspoon of oil is dropped into each spark plug hole to lube top end - Normal for all this oil to drip out exhaust and/or for motor to smoke like a bug spray machine when started for first time in spring. What dripped is fogging oil mixed with water/condensation in the exhaust
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 