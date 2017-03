Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Looking for either SXR/Blaster/X2 #1 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2015 Location MT Posts 781 Looking for either SXR/Blaster/X2 Must be extremely clean, preferably modded. Having owned each I'm open to any of the 3 to put back in the stable. Must be open to shipping (I'll handle arranging shipping) as I live in BFE MT.



1) Blaster - 1100 kawi conversion preferred (Yamaha would be ok)

2) SXR - modded 800 or 1100 conversion

3) X2 - 750 or 800 with accompanying freestyle mods



Thanks Last edited by Alter Ego Trip; Today at 01:56 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules