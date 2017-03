Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Single Novi 48mm #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2009 Location Reno Posts 165 Single Novi 48mm Novi 48mm. "A" style booster. Venturi has some small pits but the bore is smooth. The pulse fitting is broken in these pics but it will ship with a new one. 250 shipped obo, or trade for? IMG_1323.JPGIMG_1319.JPGIMG_1325.JPGIMG_1321.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules