Thread: Electric standup coming to market?

This doesn't look promising.



30-65 minutes running time

1.2-4 hour charging time

380 pounds

40 knot top speed

46 HP

$18000



http://ridefreeform.com/



https://www.engadget.com/2017/03/08/...ic-watercraft/



http://watercraftjournal.com/video-f...eride-jet-ski/



Edit: no braap sound



And it looks like a freestyle based hull with a short pole. I wouldnt be able to ride the thing for more than 5 min at a time with my back. No thanks!

-92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion



Originally Posted by hyosung

380lbs?

Smith Lake Alabama >>>750sx restoration thread<<<

one piece of corn is technically a unicorn

