Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 951 White Pipes #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 42 Posts 2,860 951 White Pipes I don't need 5 of these. $275 shipped for a headpipe and manifold in the US only. $150 shipped on a headpipe by itself.



These are found on the very first 951's Seadoo put in the 97.5 GSX's. They de-tuned the 951 after that so bolting these on otherwise stock engines are known to be good for a 50-150rpm increase. The Headpipes have less of a flat spot in them and they and the original exhaust manifolds(casting # ending in 600) are 2mm larger internally.







