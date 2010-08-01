Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Installing X2 Cage Plate - Steering Plate #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2015 Location United States Posts 20 Installing X2 Cage Plate - Steering Plate Do I need to use glue (green highlighted spots) like the factory did on my cage plate when I bolt it up? or do I just need to use silicone, or nothing at all? What have you guys done in the past?cage plate.PNG #2 resident guru Join Date May 2008 Location bay saint louis, ms Age 45 Posts 886 Re: Installing X2 Cage Plate - Steering Plate I normally just use silicone. Never had any issues.

Did you use silicone in the same areas as where the factory did? or did you place a small bead around the outer edge?

