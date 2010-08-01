|
Installing X2 Cage Plate - Steering Plate
Do I need to use glue (green highlighted spots) like the factory did on my cage plate when I bolt it up? or do I just need to use silicone, or nothing at all? What have you guys done in the past?cage plate.PNG
Re: Installing X2 Cage Plate - Steering Plate
I normally just use silicone. Never had any issues.
Re: Installing X2 Cage Plate - Steering Plate
Did you use silicone in the same areas as where the factory did? or did you place a small bead around the outer edge?
