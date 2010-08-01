pxctoday

  1. Today, 11:40 AM #1
    JRod396
    Installing X2 Cage Plate - Steering Plate

    Do I need to use glue (green highlighted spots) like the factory did on my cage plate when I bolt it up? or do I just need to use silicone, or nothing at all? What have you guys done in the past?cage plate.PNG
  2. Today, 12:22 PM #2
    rhaas
    Re: Installing X2 Cage Plate - Steering Plate

    I normally just use silicone. Never had any issues.
  3. Today, 12:30 PM #3
    JRod396
    Re: Installing X2 Cage Plate - Steering Plate

    Did you use silicone in the same areas as where the factory did? or did you place a small bead around the outer edge?
