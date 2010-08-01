Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Buying 1st jet ski, choosing between 2012 RXT and 2014 RXP #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Europe Posts 2 Buying 1st jet ski, choosing between 2012 RXT and 2014 RXP Will be buying my 1st jet ski this month. Wanted to go with Yamaha first but because of very poor dealership in the country I live, the only option is Seadoo. My goal is to buy a lightly used ski with full history from dealer. And here are my options:



2012 RXT 260. 60 hours, one warranty repair (something about turbo). It's the model with suspension. 9000 EUR.



2014 RXP 260. 40 hours, no repairs. 11500 EUR.



Ski will be used in lake all the time. About 80% of the time it will be used to "fool around", and 20% of the time it will be used for wakeboard towing. So I did my homework on this forum and found that RXT will be better for wakeboards, and it's also better in rough waters (but that's not the case in my situation). So I'd like to go with RXT.



However, reliability is my #1 priority, and I'm not sure how these skis compare against each other. Of course, common sense suggest RXP will be better because it's newer and has less hours, but I know tons of examples in automotive world when newer models are less reliable than old, so... I guess both skis use the same engine, but maybe there were some internal changes/improvements after 2012? In other words, which one should I go with if my priority is overall reliability?

