Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Parting 03 GP1300R TN #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2006 Location Smoky Mountains TN Age 73 Posts 3,070 Parting 03 GP1300R TN Parting out 03 Yamaha GP1300R East Tennessee fresh water - pm to see if I have what you need or reply to CL ad

Motor is shot cases busted cylinders and pistons sold crank is good for core

Gauge, seat, front visor and side cowling trim gone

Most other parts available see CL ad for list.

https://knoxville.craigslist.org/bpo/5993898753.html



