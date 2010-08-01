pxctoday

Thread: 750 XI SS parts

    750 XI SS parts

    Drive Shaft 75$ shipped
    Bearing carrier 35$ shipped
    Ebox mint 125$ shipped
    Carbs with manifold 50$ shipped
    Exhaust manifold 25$ shipped
    Flywheel mint 65$ shipped
    Bendix mint 45$ shipped
    Stator mint 80$ shipped
    start stop switches 20$ shipped
    Trim motor with cable 65$ shipped
    750 pump 2 vains chipped with prop exit nozzle trim steering nozzle 75$ shipped
    Oil injection system
    Motor mounts 20$ shipped
    ride plate
    intake grate
    guages
    ALL PRICES ARE OBO

