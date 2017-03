Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Help! One of my bulk head tubes broke off and I'm running dual cooling!!! #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2010 Location Greensboro NC Posts 384 Help! One of my bulk head tubes broke off and I'm running dual cooling!!! So I was removing my pump earlier today and noticed one of the bulkhead water lines was extremely flimsy, when I tried to remove the rubber line, it immediately broke off at the exact point it enters the hull, whats my options as far as a solution to this? Cheap, Fast, Reliable, You can only pick 2......

1998 S X I PRO (sold)

1986 JS550 -girl friends ski (sold)

1987 X2 Bone stock and never running... (sold)

1993 650 Superjet (sold)

2004 Superjet (current ski)

#2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2011 Location Toledo, OH / Manitou Beach, MI Age 32 Posts 368 Re: Help! One of my bulk head tubes broke off and I'm running dual cooling!!!

I drilled out the fitting on both ends and made a long hollow drill bit out of aluminum tube.

I tunneled through the foam and to where it was sticking out both sides..

I then ran a slighthly smaller brass tube inside the aluminum tube.

Next i pulled out the aluminum make shift drill bit leaving the brass one in place. Sealed it up around the fiberglass and connected the hose lines. Hope this makes sense



