Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: New RAD Charging Flywheels 760/1100 and 1200R #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2006 Location Trying to type with beer and ashes in the keyboard Age 42 Posts 2,378 New RAD Charging Flywheels 760/1100 and 1200R I got 2 new RAD charging flywheels. One for 760/1100, other for 1200R. Brand new in the box.



$425 shipped for 760/1100

$375 shipped for 1200R



As always, OBO



so much want for the 1100 flywheel Mr Ski its been over 48mths now. Have those parts turned up yet. I would like my factory half pipe and the pjs reed stuffers back

