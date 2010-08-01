|
|
-
2003 yamaha 1200 xlt pop off pressure??
I'm rebuilding the carbs on my yamaha 1200 xlt and can't seem to find what the correct pop off pressure is suppose to be? also in the sbt rebuild kits, it comes with a silver spring, this is a low hour ski, can i just reuse the bronze spring? any step by step tutorials on this carb rebuild out there, haven't found one of those either. thanks
