|
|
-
WTB SXR parts: Skat or TBM intake grate, TBM exhaust flange, rear sponsons & more
Looking for:
TBM spring tensioner
TBM Ride Plate
TBM or Skat intake grate
TBM exhaust flange
TBM rear sponsons
-
Top Dog
Re: WTB SXR parts: Skat or TBM intake grate, TBM exhaust flange, rear sponsons & more
I have a r&d and a jsu spring tensioner if either of those will work for you
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules