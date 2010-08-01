pxctoday

  Today, 03:56 PM #1
    Supdood
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    California
    Posts
    30

    WTB SXR parts: Skat or TBM intake grate, TBM exhaust flange, rear sponsons & more

    Looking for:

    TBM spring tensioner
    TBM Ride Plate
    TBM or Skat intake grate
    TBM exhaust flange
    TBM rear sponsons
  Today, 04:07 PM #2
    cman
    Join Date
    May 2005
    Location
    i can see you
    Posts
    1,324

    Re: WTB SXR parts: Skat or TBM intake grate, TBM exhaust flange, rear sponsons & more

    I have a r&d and a jsu spring tensioner if either of those will work for you
    Check out Poor Boy Racing on Facebook
    https://www.facebook.com/poorboyracingteam

    Need parts? Optima Racing is the place
    http://optimaracing.com/
