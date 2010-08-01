SeaDoo (RXT, GTX, Etc) GPS Glove Box - Like New. It even still smells new!!!

This came from a 2005 GTX-Limited and was replaced with a regular glove box after the first few rides. It's been sitting in a box on a shelf for years. The foam seal is even in great shape! The GPS Device is not included!

$100 Shipped in the US





IMG_1071.JPGIMG_1072.JPGIMG_1073.JPGIMG_1074.JPGIMG_1075.JPGIMG_1076.JPG