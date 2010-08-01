|
NEEDED: Experienced PWC Technician!
Hello, my name is Jessica. I work at a watercraft repair shop called Deer Valley Marine located in the heart of Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri. Our previous PWC Tech is retiring and we are looking for an experienced, certified, PWC Tech to replace him.
Anyone with at least 12 months experience is encouraged to contact us as soon as possible by phone or email.
Office Phone - 573-207-0366
E-mail - deervalleymarine@gmail.com
Thank you for your time!
