Thread: 62t parts

I've been accumulating parts for a build but I am going a different direction with it.
If you bundle stuff the price will likely drop a bit depending on if I can use a flat rate box or not.
All prices include PayPal fees and shipping.
62t cylinder at 81mm needs a bore $85
62t stator $115
62t head $45
Dual 38mm carbs $150
Oem dual 38mm carb air box $60
Intake and reeds $40
Oem starter $70
62t flywheel $65
62t full e box $150
Prices include shipping and PayPal fees. Thanks for looking.
Will consider trades for rn superjet Oem waterbox, factory pipe parts if they are nice, 08+ superjet prop, 760 top end maybe. Maybe other things