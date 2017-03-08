pxctoday

Thread: 62t parts

  Today, 09:16 AM
    Jhucke
    62t parts

    I've been accumulating parts for a build but I am going a different direction with it.

    If you bundle stuff the price will likely drop a bit depending on if I can use a flat rate box or not.

    All prices include PayPal fees and shipping.

    62t cylinder at 81mm needs a bore $85
    62t stator $115
    62t head $45
    Dual 38mm carbs $150
    Oem dual 38mm carb air box $60
    Intake and reeds $40
    Oem starter $70
    62t flywheel $65
    62t full e box $150

    Prices include shipping and PayPal fees. Thanks for looking.

    Will consider trades for rn superjet Oem waterbox, factory pipe parts if they are nice, 08+ superjet prop, 760 top end maybe. Maybe other things

    Re: 62t parts

    Few more pics.

