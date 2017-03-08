Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 62t parts #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2011 Location Wisconsin Age 21 Posts 539 62t parts I've been accumulating parts for a build but I am going a different direction with it.



If you bundle stuff the price will likely drop a bit depending on if I can use a flat rate box or not.



All prices include PayPal fees and shipping.



62t cylinder at 81mm needs a bore $85

62t stator $115

62t head $45

Dual 38mm carbs $150

Oem dual 38mm carb air box $60

Intake and reeds $40

Oem starter $70

62t flywheel $65

62t full e box $150



Prices include shipping and PayPal fees. Thanks for looking.



Will consider trades for rn superjet Oem waterbox, factory pipe parts if they are nice, 08+ superjet prop, 760 top end maybe. Maybe other things



2014 Superjet #2 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2011 Location Wisconsin Age 21 Posts 539 Re: 62t parts Few more pics.



