pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 08:36 AM #1
    jetskieter
    jetskieter is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2006
    Location
    Turlock, Ca
    Age
    31
    Posts
    49

    02 XP carbs rebuilt, won't start under load

    So I recently had the carbs rebuilt on my 2002 XP. Out of water it fired right up, sounded great, jumped rpms, everything. Took it to the lake, it started off the trailer in the water. I putted over to the dock. Turned off and waited til we headed out. We were about to head out, and it won't turn over. Cranks and cranks but no fire.

    tow it back in, put it on the trailer and it starts.

    Take ot it back to the guy who worked on it and he has it about a week, says he adjusted a few things and there was some soot from the old gas that got into the carb filters.

    Take it back out and the same thing happens. I wish I had just gone right out and tried to open it up.

    what could it be that causes it to not run under load?

    thanks...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:03 AM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,349

    Re: 02 XP carbs rebuilt, won't start under load

    Sounds like carbs were not done right.

    Cranking & turning over is the same thing.....Its turning over but wont start or fire up.
    Some people say "I have a short temper"

    I prefer to call it a swift & assertive reaction to the bullchit that seems to surround stupid people.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 