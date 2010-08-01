So I recently had the carbs rebuilt on my 2002 XP. Out of water it fired right up, sounded great, jumped rpms, everything. Took it to the lake, it started off the trailer in the water. I putted over to the dock. Turned off and waited til we headed out. We were about to head out, and it won't turn over. Cranks and cranks but no fire.
tow it back in, put it on the trailer and it starts.
Take ot it back to the guy who worked on it and he has it about a week, says he adjusted a few things and there was some soot from the old gas that got into the carb filters.
Take it back out and the same thing happens. I wish I had just gone right out and tried to open it up.
what could it be that causes it to not run under load?
thanks...