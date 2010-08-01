Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 02 XP carbs rebuilt, won't start under load #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2006 Location Turlock, Ca Age 31 Posts 49 02 XP carbs rebuilt, won't start under load So I recently had the carbs rebuilt on my 2002 XP. Out of water it fired right up, sounded great, jumped rpms, everything. Took it to the lake, it started off the trailer in the water. I putted over to the dock. Turned off and waited til we headed out. We were about to head out, and it won't turn over. Cranks and cranks but no fire.



tow it back in, put it on the trailer and it starts.



Take ot it back to the guy who worked on it and he has it about a week, says he adjusted a few things and there was some soot from the old gas that got into the carb filters.



Take it back out and the same thing happens. I wish I had just gone right out and tried to open it up.



what could it be that causes it to not run under load?



thanks... #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,349 Re: 02 XP carbs rebuilt, won't start under load Sounds like carbs were not done right.



Cranking & turning over is the same thing.....Its turning over but wont start or fire up. Some people say "I have a short temper"



I prefer to call it a swift & assertive reaction to the bullchit that seems to surround stupid people. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules