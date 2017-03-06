Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: What Would These 2 1998 750 Skis Bring? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2006 Location MS 39073 Age 43 Posts 190 What Would These 2 1998 750 Skis Bring? I've been out of the loop for so long now, not fired and ridden anything I have in 10 years, I'd like to see what my newest skies would bring on the market, if put up for sale this year.



I can change these skis to stock, which is where I'd like to start the conversation, because parting out will reap more money.





98 XI Sport: I have the oem bar foam and cover.



98 SXI Pro: Will only need a airbox for the carbs.





They both ran great, last time rode, so a battery for each would be required.



Neither have been salt watered; super clean engine bays.





They have been garage kept 12.5 years under my ownership. I was forced to move (divorce is a simple term), but they were under a tarp for 5 months in the driveway as I started my collection of cleaning.



Take a look at the pic and let me know your thoughts.





20170306_033330[1].jpg 84 Kaw 550

86 Kaw 650x2

98 Kaw 750sxi pro

