I've been out of the loop for so long now, not fired and ridden anything I have in 10 years, I'd like to see what my newest skies would bring on the market, if put up for sale this year.
I can change these skis to stock, which is where I'd like to start the conversation, because parting out will reap more money.
98 XI Sport: I have the oem bar foam and cover.
98 SXI Pro: Will only need a airbox for the carbs.
They both ran great, last time rode, so a battery for each would be required.
Neither have been salt watered; super clean engine bays.
They have been garage kept 12.5 years under my ownership. I was forced to move (divorce is a simple term), but they were under a tarp for 5 months in the driveway as I started my collection of cleaning.
Take a look at the pic and let me know your thoughts.
20170306_033330[1].jpg