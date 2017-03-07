|
PWCToday Newbie
Need one of you pros to help find a part!
I have been having a very hard time finding this seal for my 86 js300. everytime I think i found the right one, I get sent another standard oil seal. I need the crankshaft seal that is very different from the interior oil seals. anyone else have the same problem that can point me in the right direction?
The one I need is on the left, it is the seal for where the crank leaves the case. the one on the right is a standard interior oil seal and I now have a collection of 6 of them from trying to order the other one.
20170307_201728.jpg
please help! I really want this thing on the water this summer!
resident guru
Re: Need one of you pros to help find a part!
