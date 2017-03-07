Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Need one of you pros to help find a part! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2009 Location minnesota Age 30 Posts 21 Need one of you pros to help find a part! I have been having a very hard time finding this seal for my 86 js300. everytime I think i found the right one, I get sent another standard oil seal. I need the crankshaft seal that is very different from the interior oil seals. anyone else have the same problem that can point me in the right direction?





The one I need is on the left, it is the seal for where the crank leaves the case. the one on the right is a standard interior oil seal and I now have a collection of 6 of them from trying to order the other one.



20170307_201728.jpg





please help! I really want this thing on the water this summer! #2 resident guru Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,070 Re: Need one of you pros to help find a part! part 92049. http://www.bikebandit.com/oem-parts/...50321#sch27323

-95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing 750 conversion



