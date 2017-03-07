pxctoday

  Today, 10:22 PM #1
    bigler
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    minnesota
    Need one of you pros to help find a part!

    I have been having a very hard time finding this seal for my 86 js300. everytime I think i found the right one, I get sent another standard oil seal. I need the crankshaft seal that is very different from the interior oil seals. anyone else have the same problem that can point me in the right direction?


    The one I need is on the left, it is the seal for where the crank leaves the case. the one on the right is a standard interior oil seal and I now have a collection of 6 of them from trying to order the other one.

    20170307_201728.jpg


    please help! I really want this thing on the water this summer!
  Today, 10:31 PM #2
    bandit88
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Two Rivers WI
    Re: Need one of you pros to help find a part!

    part 92049. http://www.bikebandit.com/oem-parts/...50321#sch27323
