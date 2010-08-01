pxctoday

  Today, 09:00 PM #1
    The Wayniac
    WTB Yamaha or Kawi dry pipe manifold

    Speedwerx or Riva, etc. I've got a dry pipe and no manifold.

    Not looking to break the bank, I've sold brand new ones for $60 before, I'll wait for a cheap one.

    text 518.208.2664
  Today, 09:23 PM #2
    The Wayniac
    Re: WTB Yamaha or Kawi dry pipe manifold

    This is for a RIVA Spec 2 Freeride pipe, so a Riva Yamaha mani would be best.

    but always one to screw around if I found a dimensionally correct Kawi dry pipe Mani I'd give a shot running in something else.
