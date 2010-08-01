Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB Yamaha or Kawi dry pipe manifold #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2006 Location Trying to type with beer and ashes in the keyboard Age 42 Posts 2,372 WTB Yamaha or Kawi dry pipe manifold Speedwerx or Riva, etc. I've got a dry pipe and no manifold.



Not looking to break the bank, I've sold brand new ones for $60 before, I'll wait for a cheap one.



text 518.208.2664 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2006 Location Trying to type with beer and ashes in the keyboard Age 42 Posts 2,372 Re: WTB Yamaha or Kawi dry pipe manifold This is for a RIVA Spec 2 Freeride pipe, so a Riva Yamaha mani would be best.



This is for a RIVA Spec 2 Freeride pipe, so a Riva Yamaha mani would be best.

but always one to screw around if I found a dimensionally correct Kawi dry pipe Mani I'd give a shot running in something else.

