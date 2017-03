Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: SXR 800 Head #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Ontario canada Posts 15 SXR 800 Head Shaved head .035" off making 185psi when starting at OEM 165psi used for 2 years then sat for 2 only fresh water use.

60$ shipped





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Ontario canada Posts 15 Re: SXR 800 Head Originally Posted by bradmil_3 Originally Posted by Shaved head .035" off making 185psi when starting at OEM 165psi used for 2 years then sat for 2 only fresh water use.

60$ shipped





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk







Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) ski Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules