|
|
-
03 XLT1200 exhaust / overheat warning
Last summer I had my waverunner out in the sound, jumping some decent waves. After about twenty minutes the warning tone sounded and I noticed what I remember as an exhaust temperature or similar warning on the display. I limped home at just above idle, shutting down every so often to cool off at docks along the way.
I have not had the problem diagnosed. I've successfully idled the ski a few times since then to keep the fuel flowing. As expected, I encountered no temp warning during those idle sessions.
From reading the forums, my gut instinct is to remove the cat and install a D-plate and chip. That hasn't been done and seems to be a fairly common issue, especially with older models.
Any thoughts?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules