Last summer I had my waverunner out in the sound, jumping some decent waves. After about twenty minutes the warning tone sounded and I noticed what I remember as an exhaust temperature or similar warning on the display. I limped home at just above idle, shutting down every so often to cool off at docks along the way.

I have not had the problem diagnosed. I've successfully idled the ski a few times since then to keep the fuel flowing. As expected, I encountered no temp warning during those idle sessions.

From reading the forums, my gut instinct is to remove the cat and install a D-plate and chip. That hasn't been done and seems to be a fairly common issue, especially with older models.

Any thoughts?