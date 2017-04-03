FrontRt.jpgRight.jpgOpen Left.jpgRear.jpgEngine.jpgBOV.jpgDate.jpgHrs.jpgTrailer Tag.jpgVIN.jpgHave owned for 1.5years (second owner) and have had a blast with it. It is a nice Waverunner that goes 74+ m.p.h.
I have grown out of this ski with the family, and looking to get into a FX series ski for more open water exploration and bringing the two daughters along.
Serviced at "The Ski Clinic" in Antioch,CA.
Garage kept
This is a world title holding ski that is a Supercharged 1.8L engine that is ready to take on all other competitors.
Has
Riva Hull through exhaust (loud)ree flow/Cool Air intake
Riva SCOM (Speed Control Override Module)
HKS Blow-off valve that helps save the clutch, and sounds cool.
Riva Engine cooling upgrade kit (aiding is cooler engine, intercooler temps, and oil cooler temp).
Riva Power cooler air intake
Solas Yamaha 160mm Concord 13/20 Impeller (repitched to 13/19)
JetTrim seat (also have original seat).
Ski cover
The unit has a total of 59.7Hrs as of 3/4/17 after a quick 10 minute ride.
Has a Zieman trailer to haul it with. Have made many 200 mile trips with this trailer with no issue. Lubed the axles recently.
Thanks
Kevin
925-383-0951
Location of 94565 (Pittsburg,CA)