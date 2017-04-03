FrontRt.jpgRight.jpgOpen Left.jpgRear.jpgEngine.jpgBOV.jpgDate.jpgHrs.jpgTrailer Tag.jpgVIN.jpgHave owned for 1.5years (second owner) and have had a blast with it. It is a nice Waverunner that goes 74+ m.p.h.

I have grown out of this ski with the family, and looking to get into a FX series ski for more open water exploration and bringing the two daughters along.

Serviced at "The Ski Clinic" in Antioch,CA.
Garage kept

This is a world title holding ski that is a Supercharged 1.8L engine that is ready to take on all other competitors.

Has
Riva Hull through exhaust (loud)ree flow/Cool Air intake
Riva SCOM (Speed Control Override Module)
HKS Blow-off valve that helps save the clutch, and sounds cool.
Riva Engine cooling upgrade kit (aiding is cooler engine, intercooler temps, and oil cooler temp).
Riva Power cooler air intake
Solas Yamaha 160mm Concord 13/20 Impeller (repitched to 13/19)
JetTrim seat (also have original seat).
Ski cover

The unit has a total of 59.7Hrs as of 3/4/17 after a quick 10 minute ride.

Has a Zieman trailer to haul it with. Have made many 200 mile trips with this trailer with no issue. Lubed the axles recently.

Thanks
Kevin
925-383-0951
Location of 94565 (Pittsburg,CA)