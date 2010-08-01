Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: help with lites class kawi 800 prop choice #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2008 Location medicine hat, alberta Posts 4 help with lites class kawi 800 prop choice I need help from someone who knows which prop I should run in my kawi lites class boat....i need to try and be competitive with the yamaha's this year and need to up the anti...it is a fully built lites with advent and all the goodies...can anyone give me some insight??? #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2005 Location i can see you Posts 1,323 Re: help with lites class kawi 800 prop choice Exact details depend on how much you weigh, how you ride, and what other mods you have but imo a solas 12/21, or 13/21 is a good starting point. Both cutback so you can fine tune with impeller spacers. Never got the same overall results with the skat trak props. It also depends in course setup too, go with a lower overall pitch if you ride smaller courses for greater acceleration.



The yamahas definitely out accelerate the kawis due to the shorter stroke bigger bore scenario, but the kawi likes to stretch its legs on longer sections.

