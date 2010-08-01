pxctoday

  Today, 12:21 PM #1
    gorarick
    PWCToday Newbie gorarick's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Location
    medicine hat, alberta
    Posts
    4

    help with lites class kawi 800 prop choice

    I need help from someone who knows which prop I should run in my kawi lites class boat....i need to try and be competitive with the yamaha's this year and need to up the anti...it is a fully built lites with advent and all the goodies...can anyone give me some insight???
  Today, 12:39 PM #2
    cman
    Top Dog cman's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2005
    Location
    i can see you
    Posts
    1,323

    Re: help with lites class kawi 800 prop choice

    Exact details depend on how much you weigh, how you ride, and what other mods you have but imo a solas 12/21, or 13/21 is a good starting point. Both cutback so you can fine tune with impeller spacers. Never got the same overall results with the skat trak props. It also depends in course setup too, go with a lower overall pitch if you ride smaller courses for greater acceleration.

    The yamahas definitely out accelerate the kawis due to the shorter stroke bigger bore scenario, but the kawi likes to stretch its legs on longer sections.
