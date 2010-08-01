|
WTB 750SX parts, Factory pipe, 44mm carb, impeller, ride plate, intake grate etc....
Hello, looking to purchase the following items for my 1994 750SX, let me know what you have. I am located in MN.
Ocean Pro or Worx extended ride plate
Factory 750 pipe, i think I am looking for the limited or wet system
Timing advance plate
44mm Mikuni carb
Intake grate
Impeller
Stock head milled for higher compression
Shop cart for Ski
Black Chin pad
Black side pads
Bilge kit
pm me I can text pics to night. I have full factory pipe limited set up with water box and skat impeller.
