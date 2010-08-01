pxctoday

    WTB 750SX parts, Factory pipe, 44mm carb, impeller, ride plate, intake grate etc....

    Hello, looking to purchase the following items for my 1994 750SX, let me know what you have. I am located in MN.

    Ocean Pro or Worx extended ride plate
    Factory 750 pipe, i think I am looking for the limited or wet system
    Timing advance plate
    44mm Mikuni carb
    Intake grate
    Impeller
    Stock head milled for higher compression
    Shop cart for Ski
    Black Chin pad
    Black side pads
    Bilge kit
    Re: WTB 750SX parts, Factory pipe, 44mm carb, impeller, ride plate, intake grate etc.

    pm me I can text pics to night. I have full factory pipe limited set up with water box and skat impeller.
