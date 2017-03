Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Recommended oil #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location US Age 46 Posts 16 Recommended oil What is a good oil to use in a 2000 gtx di? Rather not go Seadoo brand cause they're probably really proud of it, there's gotta be a reliable alternative oil. Thx



Sent from my SM-G930P using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 3 guests) bills86e, JSNate Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules