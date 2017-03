Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Recommended oil #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location US Age 46 Posts 16 Recommended oil Just picked up a 06 aquatrax. First honda, first 4 stroke I've owned. It has 60 hours on it. I want to do an oil change before the season starts and since I have no way of knowing when it was last changed. Is there a reliable alternative(other than Honda's brand) oil and filter I can use? Only looking for an alternative cause I'm sure Honda is very "proud" of theirs.



Sent from my SM-G930P using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2013 Location Richmond, Virginia Age 47 Posts 84 Re: Recommended oil Check the sticky links above. Lots of info on exact procedure and oil recommendation. 2017 Yamaha GP 1800 (Riva stage one planned)

2007 Honda F-12X GPScape w/ MACSBoost Plug-in Module and Intercooler

