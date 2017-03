Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: GMP for a Personal Watercraft #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2014 Location SG Posts 13 GMP for a Personal Watercraft I need to ask this for a personal watercraft. I know that it will need manufacturing practices that requires strong skills. My question is what gmp compliance applies to watercraft? This is to conform with the required standards for stability. Can you suggest the best one for the latter? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules