|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Bow Gunwale / front bumper for WB1???
Hi Peeps,
Got a tidy 95 WB1 but the trailer I have seems to have damaged the rubber on the front/underneath of the Front OEM Bumper (Bow Gunwale as they call it on Mega Zip). So I have exhausted my efforts to see if any Australian Yamaha dealers still has one on the shelf to no joy. I have a mate living in the States in Houston so I emailed PWC Yamaha dealers with no response. I've checked https://www.megazip.net & http://www.yamahapartshouse.com/oemparts and no stock in Japan or USA.
I'm guessing my only chance is a wrecking mob.
Does anyone know if a Superjet bumper can be made to fit?
Located in Aus.
Cheers,
Philly
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules