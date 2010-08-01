Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Bow Gunwale / front bumper for WB1??? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Perth Western Australia Age 36 Posts 4 Bow Gunwale / front bumper for WB1??? Hi Peeps,



Got a tidy 95 WB1 but the trailer I have seems to have damaged the rubber on the front/underneath of the Front OEM Bumper (Bow Gunwale as they call it on Mega Zip). So I have exhausted my efforts to see if any Australian Yamaha dealers still has one on the shelf to no joy. I have a mate living in the States in Houston so I emailed PWC Yamaha dealers with no response. I've checked https://www.megazip.net & http://www.yamahapartshouse.com/oemparts and no stock in Japan or USA.



I'm guessing my only chance is a wrecking mob.



Does anyone know if a Superjet bumper can be made to fit?



Located in Aus.



Cheers,

