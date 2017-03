Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: JS550 650sx parts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2013 Location Texas Age 26 Posts 54 JS550 650sx parts Hello all, I have a few parts listed on eBay right now for a reasonable price. Check out my profile deer4011 on Ebay and see if you want anything. I also have a few other odds and ends not on there yet.



Heres the list on ebay:

750/650 Ocean Pro 25cc Swirl Head (pitted but useable)

650 exhaust manifold with diverter

650 intake

550 handle pole bracket

550 oem ride plate

550 head

550 bread box style exhaust elbow



Not on ebay yet:

650 cylinders

550 cylinders

550 bed plate

550 case top and bottom #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Graham, washington Age 34 Posts 357 Re: JS550 650sx parts U should post links of ur items so people can find them 86 js550/650 conversion in progress



300sx 650 conversion westcoast head 28cc domes, sbn 44 coffman exhaust & waterbox, 650 pump w/skat trak 15, scoop grate, mariner ride plate



92 x2

& a turboed suby swapped vw beetle #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2013 Location Texas Age 26 Posts 54 Re: JS550 650sx parts Ride plate http://www.ebay.com/itm/262884094879...84.m1558.l2649

Swirl Head http://www.ebay.com/itm/262870453175...84.m1558.l2649

Handle pole Bracket http://www.ebay.com/itm/262873575326...84.m1558.l2649

550 head http://www.ebay.com/itm/262884086993...84.m1558.l2649

650 ex mani http://www.ebay.com/itm/262870467495...84.m1558.l2649

650 intake http://www.ebay.com/itm/262870464329...84.m1558.l2649

550 ex elbow http://www.ebay.com/itm/262884127965...84.m1558.l2649 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules