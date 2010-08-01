pxctoday

  Today, 09:01 PM #1
    ealbertson98
    Question x2 750 conversion fuel line help

    recently purchased a 1989 x2 with a 750 conversion from a ss. I got it for a steal and couldn't resist but i am now trying figure out another guys work the engine runs great. I am really just very confused on hose hook up with the water fuel! I cannot find a single thing on fuel line diagram the water cooling i can pretty much figure out as i have a 650sx and can kind of put the pieces together.
  Today, 10:56 PM #2
    2strokesmoke
    Re: x2 750 conversion fuel line help

    Post some pics of what you are confused about
