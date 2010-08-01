Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: ss/xi ride plates grates #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2009 Location santa barbara/redding Posts 3,920 Blog Entries 1 ss/xi ride plates grates i have a few ride plates and intake grates for ss/xi boats jet dynamic r&d westcoast, 70 for the jd, 60 for the each for the 2 other plates 55 for each intake , plus shipping,



photo-195.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules