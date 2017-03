Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: replacing 550sx driveshaft seals #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2015 Location Michigan Age 18 Posts 78 replacing 550sx driveshaft seals Towards the end of summer I noticed my 550 would have a pool of water in the engine bay after sitting. I found out water was leaking in from around the driveshaft. Is there a thread out there dealing with this problem? Also any input on this will be appreciated. 1983 js440 stock



1986 js550 w/ Sbn44, kerker pipe, scoop intake grate, extended ride plate, 0 degree bars,

and pjs grips (DOESNT RUN AT THE MOMENT)!!!!!!



1991 550sx stock #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2016 Location Broward Age 16 Posts 65 Re: replacing 550sx driveshaft seals It could be the bearing housing, just get used good condition housing with the seals and bearing already there to make it faster and easier... you gotta pull the motor, remove the 4 bolts for the bearing housing, then remove it. Silicone the area and put on the new one.



http://www.ebay.com/itm/Kawasaki-199...xYPeyt&vxp=mtr Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) Laxpro2 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules