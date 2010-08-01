Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR 1100 Stand Up Jet Ski - $6800 #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2010 Location Colorado Posts 571 SXR 1100 Stand Up Jet Ski - $6800 https://fortcollins.craigslist.org/boa/5990149961.html



NEW lower price $6,600 + buyer pays ship



Up for sale it is a custom build 1100 SXR. Ski runs great and it is a massive upgrade over the standard 800 cc motor. The majority of the parts was all purchased new in 2016 to build the ski. Too many extras to list - but here is a few:



Motor rebuilt with new pistons/rings in 2016

Trip e-box

Gas tank e-box mount

Rear Rouge Racing waterbox

Dried pipe

Dasa intake

Mikuni 44mm carbs

V-force reeds

reed spacer

Tau Ceti flame arrestors

ADA head & domes

all new fuel lines

Primer

RRP pole mount

RRP pole

RRP steering

RRP chin pad

Jettrim mat

Proforce front and rear sponsons

Solas mag pump

Custom prop for setup

Drop nozzle

