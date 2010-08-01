pxctoday

  Today, 03:24 PM
    icecoled007
    Join Date
    Mar 2010
    Location
    Colorado
    Posts
    571

    Thumbs up SXR 1100 Stand Up Jet Ski - $6800

    https://fortcollins.craigslist.org/boa/5990149961.html

    NEW lower price $6,600 + buyer pays ship

    Up for sale it is a custom build 1100 SXR. Ski runs great and it is a massive upgrade over the standard 800 cc motor. The majority of the parts was all purchased new in 2016 to build the ski. Too many extras to list - but here is a few:

    Motor rebuilt with new pistons/rings in 2016
    Trip e-box
    Gas tank e-box mount
    Rear Rouge Racing waterbox
    Dried pipe
    Dasa intake
    Mikuni 44mm carbs
    V-force reeds
    reed spacer
    Tau Ceti flame arrestors
    ADA head & domes
    all new fuel lines
    Primer
    RRP pole mount
    RRP pole
    RRP steering
    RRP chin pad
    Jettrim mat
    Proforce front and rear sponsons
    Solas mag pump
    Custom prop for setup
    Drop nozzle
    + More
    Ice
