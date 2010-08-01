|
I dream skis
SXR 1100 Stand Up Jet Ski - $6800
NEW lower price $6,600 + buyer pays ship
Up for sale it is a custom build 1100 SXR. Ski runs great and it is a massive upgrade over the standard 800 cc motor. The majority of the parts was all purchased new in 2016 to build the ski. Too many extras to list - but here is a few:
Motor rebuilt with new pistons/rings in 2016
Trip e-box
Gas tank e-box mount
Rear Rouge Racing waterbox
Dried pipe
Dasa intake
Mikuni 44mm carbs
V-force reeds
reed spacer
Tau Ceti flame arrestors
ADA head & domes
all new fuel lines
Primer
RRP pole mount
RRP pole
RRP steering
RRP chin pad
Jettrim mat
Proforce front and rear sponsons
Solas mag pump
Custom prop for setup
Drop nozzle
+ More
