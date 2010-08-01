Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 750sx Factory Limited pipe #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2011 Location Brooklyn Center, MN Posts 2,156 750sx Factory Limited pipe 750sx Mod chamber (ignore the title) , I didn't mess with the screws (I can if you are a serious buyer). all the couplers are in good condition and some paint is flaking on the pipe. Manifold looks like it has helicoils in it.



$500 plus fees and shipping



17098645_10208648644639970_8669564566017685207_n.jpg17103442_10208648644559968_2974841744943863050_n.jpg17155965_10208648644399964_3885849800271588691_n.jpg Last edited by TMali; Today at 02:38 PM . #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 429 Re: 750sx Factory Limited pipe That's the "Mod" pipe chamber. GLWS #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2011 Location Brooklyn Center, MN Posts 2,156 Re: 750sx Factory Limited pipe Whoops... got that backwards

