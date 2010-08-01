|
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
750sx Factory Limited pipe
750sx Mod chamber (ignore the title) , I didn't mess with the screws (I can if you are a serious buyer). all the couplers are in good condition and some paint is flaking on the pipe. Manifold looks like it has helicoils in it.
$500 plus fees and shipping
17098645_10208648644639970_8669564566017685207_n.jpg17103442_10208648644559968_2974841744943863050_n.jpg17155965_10208648644399964_3885849800271588691_n.jpg
Last edited by TMali; Today at 02:38 PM.
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: 750sx Factory Limited pipe
That's the "Mod" pipe chamber. GLWS
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 750sx Factory Limited pipe
Whoops... got that backwards
