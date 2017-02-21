|
|
-
Identify this engine!
Hey guys, new member here. I need help identifying this engine. A little back story; I purchased this setup not knowing what the motor was(I assumed I would be able to figure it out)... It's a 16ft Jon boat with a tiger shark pump and (fill in the blank engine). I cannot find any useful numbers much less an identification plate. I know this isn't a "jet ski" so if this post does not belong please delete. Im not so sure the motor is even out of a jet ski. I also know some of you chaps have seen a lot of engines in your day and may be easy to identify. OK here's some pics.
IMG_20170221_193309301.jpgIMG_20170221_193257430.jpgIMG_20170221_193243258.jpgIMG_20170221_193337283.jpg
Let me know if you need any more pics or info. Thanks in advance for the help. I'll owe ya a beer!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules