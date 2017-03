Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 95 Kawie 750 ZXi Engine Color #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2002 Location Fairmont, WV Age 37 Posts 2,440 95 Kawie 750 ZXi Engine Color See the title. I thought they had green engines. Looking at a ski locally to buy for an beater and eventually an X2 engine swap.



Got it for 900. Picking it up later. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 428 Re: 95 Kawie 750 ZXi Engine Color should be silver 96 and newer were teal

