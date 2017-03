Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 750 sxi w/ proks - jetting #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2004 Location DFW- Texas Age 34 Posts 2,641 750 sxi w/ proks - jetting Need help on jetting for a 95 SXI 750 with Keihin twin carbs and Prok flame arrestors. Also where can I purchase Keihin jets at? 16 RXP-X 300

JS 550 with 650 Conversion



04 RXP - w/mods - SOLD

99 GSX Limited #1- SOLD

99 GSX Limited #2- SOLD

96 XP- SOLD

95 XP- SOLD

94 750sx- w/mods- SOLD

94 SN Superjet- w/mods- SOLD

04 Speedster 200 - SOLD

#2 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 428 Re: 750 sxi w/ proks - jetting Any other mods other than filters? What jets do you have now? #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2004 Location DFW- Texas Age 34 Posts 2,641 Re: 750 sxi w/ proks - jetting No other mods. Dont know what is in there but I know its stock jets. The seller said he couldnt get it to run and added new air filters and it ran worse, never touched the carbs. I scooped it up cheap knowing it just needed a jet kit If needed I can get the jet #'s tonight after I pull the carbs off. 16 RXP-X 300

JS 550 with 650 Conversion



04 RXP - w/mods - SOLD

99 GSX Limited #1- SOLD

99 GSX Limited #2- SOLD

96 XP- SOLD

95 XP- SOLD

94 750sx- w/mods- SOLD

94 SN Superjet- w/mods- SOLD

04 Speedster 200 - SOLD

#4 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,535 Re: 750 sxi w/ proks - jetting You can get jets at any Hot Products dealer but its probably alot easier to put the stock flame arrestor back on and tune from there. .......

Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules