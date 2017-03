Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB HELP Need fuel pump block for 46 SBN I carbs 957 motor #1 Top Dog Join Date Nov 2005 Location sebring florida Posts 1,767 WTB HELP Need fuel pump block for 46 SBN I carbs 957 motor Please help!! Broke the nipple off of the tee on the fuel pump block. I need either the Tee or the whole block with Tee for 46mm SBN-I carbs installed on 957 motor. If you have a parts carb or a spare pump block laying around let me know how much shipped to Florida zip 33875 90 X2 (750), 92 X2 (750), 93 X2 (750),93 X2 (750), 99 Ultra 150(sold) 1995 Waveblaster 1 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) billman100 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules