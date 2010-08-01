|
650 cylinders and head questions
Hi. Amongst a pile of stuff I picked up last weekend I got 3 x cylinders of different sizes. Does anyone know what stock size is?
Two of them pretty close. One is 132.4mm one is 132.7mm so pretty close but the third is 130.0mm a whole 2.5mm smaller.
That seems a lot to have shaved off or is it a different model? Is it usable?
Black-old.jpgPurple.jpg
The second question is the head. I looks like some muppet has attacked it with a disk sander. Scratched to bits.
ScratchedHead.jpg
Happy to plane down but looks like there is very little meat left on it
ScratchedHead2.jpg
How thick should they be? This measurement is take from the centre bolt to surface.
ScratchedHead3.jpg
Before we state the obvious, Yes I could technically chuck it away, No I cant just pop out and get a replacement.
