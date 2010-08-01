Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650 cylinders and head questions #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2016 Location New Zealand Posts 84 650 cylinders and head questions Hi. Amongst a pile of stuff I picked up last weekend I got 3 x cylinders of different sizes. Does anyone know what stock size is?



Two of them pretty close. One is 132.4mm one is 132.7mm so pretty close but the third is 130.0mm a whole 2.5mm smaller.

That seems a lot to have shaved off or is it a different model? Is it usable?

Black-old.jpgPurple.jpg



The second question is the head. I looks like some muppet has attacked it with a disk sander. Scratched to bits.

ScratchedHead.jpg

Happy to plane down but looks like there is very little meat left on it

ScratchedHead2.jpg

How thick should they be? This measurement is take from the centre bolt to surface.

ScratchedHead3.jpg

Before we state the obvious, Yes I could technically chuck it away, No I cant just pop out and get a replacement. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules