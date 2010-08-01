pxctoday

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  Today, 12:55 AM
    the_eskimo_wonder
    the_eskimo_wonder is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    California
    Posts
    6

    WTB: JS440/550 Crank Sleeve

    So I did the reman crank exchange with SBT and apparently I sent them my old core back with this collar/sleeve on it still. Its a small metal sleeve that goes on the back of the crank where the seals go. I was wondering if anyone might be able to help me out. I think it's part #12/13 in the bottom of this diagram. Any help is appreciated.

    http://cdn1.bikebandit-images.com/sc...aw014/6095.gif
    Last edited by the_eskimo_wonder; Today at 12:55 AM.
