Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 XP Restoration #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location kirkland wa Posts 8 96 XP Restoration I am currently having my 787 rebuilt by SES thanks to the helpful folks on this forum. While I wait for my motor I am going through the ski, replaced the fuel sender so the fuel gage works, removed the graphics and mats and going to do some body work plus add some hydro turf. Jet pump looks perfect. Impeller and wear ring look great.



I opened the ebox by the battery as I had to get to some screws behind it. It had a little water in the bottom, and looks like this (pics attached).



Is there anything I should replace here? Starter solenoid? I see some rust in there. Is there someone I can send this to that can check eveything to make sure its working?



20170305_163932_resized.jpg20170305_163945_resized.jpg20170305_163952_resized.jpg



