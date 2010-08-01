|
Wear ring replacement
Finally got the 2000 gtx di running. I'm looking to replace the wear ring at some point, anyone have a link to step by step instructions? Not sure if I have to remove the impeller or not, watched some videos and seen some do it without removing the impeller.
