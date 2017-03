Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New England (ma) looking for any Js needing work for gf #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location Fitchburg, Massachusetts Age 25 Posts 8 New England (ma) looking for any Js needing work for gf Not looking for anything special. Looking for something cheap. Let me take your unfinished project off your hands. Ideally clean hull with running motor. Pump must be intact. And must be within an hour or two from central ma or willing to meet. Let me know what you got Lake Winnisquam Tilton, NH

New to stand-ups, not motors

its in pieces 👇

86 JS440



