Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: skat 12 or 14 vein pump is best?? #1 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,462 skat 12 or 14 vein pump is best?? on a limited or mod sxr for buoy chasing which would be best?

both pumps are 140mm setback all stainless c75 skat mag pumps.only difference is one is 12 veins and the other 14 veins.



which is best? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2002 Location region 3 Age 38 Posts 2,167 Re: skat 12 or 14 vein pump is best?? I'd say 14v, but not by a longshot. If they are the black stainless housing they can be bored to 142,144,145 ect for a reasonable cost.

www.Blowsion.com

www.Weberpower.com Todd Miller Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) restosud Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules