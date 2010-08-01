pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 06:26 PM #1
    restosud
    restosud is online now
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    under a ton of work
    Posts
    1,462

    skat 12 or 14 vein pump is best??

    on a limited or mod sxr for buoy chasing which would be best?
    both pumps are 140mm setback all stainless c75 skat mag pumps.only difference is one is 12 veins and the other 14 veins.

    which is best?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:09 PM #2
    millertime
    millertime is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home millertime's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2002
    Location
    region 3
    Age
    38
    Posts
    2,167

    Re: skat 12 or 14 vein pump is best??

    I'd say 14v, but not by a longshot. If they are the black stainless housing they can be bored to 142,144,145 ect for a reasonable cost.
    Todd Miller
    www.Blowsion.com
    www.Weberpower.com
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)

  1. restosud

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 