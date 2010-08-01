|
skat 12 or 14 vein pump is best??
on a limited or mod sxr for buoy chasing which would be best?
both pumps are 140mm setback all stainless c75 skat mag pumps.only difference is one is 12 veins and the other 14 veins.
which is best?
Re: skat 12 or 14 vein pump is best??
I'd say 14v, but not by a longshot. If they are the black stainless housing they can be bored to 142,144,145 ect for a reasonable cost.
