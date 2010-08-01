|
|
X4 Aftermarket Parts For Sale
Milled head 175psi $120 shipped
True Bore 40 carbs with flame arrestors, adaptors, primer, and complete set of blue fuel lines $200 shipped
Manual trim with cable and lever $200 shipped
Billet steering stem (missing one bolt, includes start/stop switch) $200 shipped
Jet Dynamics #16 $120 shipped
REISI intake grate $80 shipped
MSD EWCI water controller $120 shipped
MicroTouch 96 rev limiter $80 shipped
MicroTouch 95 rev limiter $80 shipped
95 MPEM (only year you dont need a programmed DESS key) $180 shipped
KVPI Throttle Silver $60 shipped
KVPI Throttle Black (one stripped thread) $40 shipped
Re: X4 Aftermarket Parts For Sale
Re: X4 Aftermarket Parts For Sale
Good stuff and good prices.
