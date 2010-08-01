pxctoday

  Today, 06:09 PM #1
    a1965gt
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Feb 2004
    Location
    Phoenix, AZ
    Age
    46
    Posts
    719

    X4 Aftermarket Parts For Sale

    Milled head 175psi $120 shipped
    True Bore 40 carbs with flame arrestors, adaptors, primer, and complete set of blue fuel lines $200 shipped
    Manual trim with cable and lever $200 shipped
    Billet steering stem (missing one bolt, includes start/stop switch) $200 shipped
    Jet Dynamics #16 $120 shipped
    REISI intake grate $80 shipped
    MSD EWCI water controller $120 shipped
    MicroTouch 96 rev limiter $80 shipped
    MicroTouch 95 rev limiter $80 shipped
    95 MPEM (only year you dont need a programmed DESS key) $180 shipped
    KVPI Throttle Silver $60 shipped
    KVPI Throttle Black (one stripped thread) $40 shipped

    1996 XP
    Under Construction
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...17#post4380117
  Today, 06:14 PM #2
    a1965gt
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Feb 2004
    Location
    Phoenix, AZ
    Age
    46
    Posts
    719

    Re: X4 Aftermarket Parts For Sale

    1996 XP
    Under Construction
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...17#post4380117
  Today, 08:10 PM #3
    Matt Braley
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    Niceville, FL
    Age
    42
    Posts
    2,855

    Re: X4 Aftermarket Parts For Sale

    Good stuff and good prices.
